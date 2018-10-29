DeValve caught both of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-18 loss to the Steelers.

While David Njoku finished without a catch and zero targets, DeValve managed to catch two passes -- including one for a touchdown -- despite playing just five offensive snaps. Don't expect this to continue, as Njoku remains the clear-cut No. 1 tight end, though DeValve may have earned himself some extra time on the field.