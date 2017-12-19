Browns' Seth DeValve: Finishes with 32 yards
DeValve caught two of four targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Ravens.
Per usual, DeValve and David Njoku split snaps Sunday, with the rookie garnering a few more. DeValve is fourth on the team with 52 targets despite playing only around 50 percent of Cleveland's snaps, and would likely be one of DeShone Kizer's favorite receivers if he wasn't in a timeshare, though that will likely never come to fruition as long as Njoku is around.
