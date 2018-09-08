DeValve (quad) was a full participant during Friday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

DeValve -- who's been dealing with a quad injury since late July -- seems to finally be healthy and will not carry an injury designation heading into Week 1 against the Steelers. He's expected to play a depth role behind David Njoku and Darren Fells.

