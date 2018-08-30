DeValve (quad) will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

As DeValve continues to battle a quadriceps injury, he will join a large chunk of starters on the sidelines for the contest. With both him and David Njoku sitting out, the remaining group of Darren Fells, Devon Cajuste, Orson Charles and Stephen Baggett will likely see increased reps.