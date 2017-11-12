Browns' Seth DeValve: Leads team in receiving Sunday
DeValve caught four of six targets for a team-high 70 yards during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions. He also lost a fumble.
Aside from losing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, DeValve finished with his strongest game of the season. His 70 receiving yards marked a career-high, as he and DeShone Kizer seemed to have a strong rapport throughout Sunday's outing, including connecting a 35-yard gain pass and catch late in the third quarter. DeValve has been earning more snaps than rookie tight end David Njoku, and that should continue with more performances like this.
More News
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Catches one pass•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Typical performance Sunday•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Omitted from injury report•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Sustains shoulder injury in Week 6•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Three catches in Week 5•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Sees five targets versus Colts•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...