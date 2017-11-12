DeValve caught four of six targets for a team-high 70 yards during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions. He also lost a fumble.

Aside from losing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, DeValve finished with his strongest game of the season. His 70 receiving yards marked a career-high, as he and DeShone Kizer seemed to have a strong rapport throughout Sunday's outing, including connecting a 35-yard gain pass and catch late in the third quarter. DeValve has been earning more snaps than rookie tight end David Njoku, and that should continue with more performances like this.