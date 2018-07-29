DeValve left Sunday's practice with an apparent thigh injury and did not return, Zac Jackson of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

It's unclear how DeValve suffered the injury or how severe it is, but the team elected to keep him sidelined with his thigh wrapped up. Expect an update on DeValve's status as soon as Monday, but even a somewhat serious injury would hurt an already-thin tight end unit in Cleveland.

