DeValve (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

DeValve has missed two straight games due to a lingering hamstring issue. It remains to be seen whether the third-year veteran will suit up for Sunday's match in Oakland, but if DeValve remains sidelined for any amount of time expect Orson Charles to once again serve as Cleveland's emergency No. 3 tight end.

