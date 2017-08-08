DeValve is listed as the backup tight end on the Browns' unofficial depth chart, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Though the Browns have been impressed with DeValve in camp thus far, he's still behind Randall Telfer on the depth chart, likely due to Telfer's superior skill at blocking. DeValve did, however, put on weight during the offseason in order to become a better blocker, but until that starts showing up, the second-year pro might struggle to find the field on a consistent basis.