Browns' Seth DeValve: Listed as No. 2 tight end
DeValve is listed as the top backup at tight end on the unofficial depth chart the Browns issued Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Though the Browns have been impressed with DeValve in training camp, he's still behind Randall Telfer on the depth chart, likely due to Telfer's superior skills as a blocker. DeValve did, however, put on weight during the offseason in order to become a better blocker, but until that carries over to the practice field and in preseason action, the second-year pro might struggle to find consistent snaps.
