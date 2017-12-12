DeValve played 43 percent (25 of 58) of the team's offensive snaps and caught two of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Packers.

While DeValve and rookie tight end David Njoku usually split playing time, the former was actually out-snapped by blocking tight end Randall Telfer, as well. This could've been due to the game script and playcalling by coach Hue Jackson, but this is definitely something to keep an eye on going forward. The 24-year-old tight end has 28 receptions for 351 yards and a touchdown in his second year out of Princeton.