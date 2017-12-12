Browns' Seth DeValve: Loses snaps Sunday
DeValve played 43 percent (25 of 58) of the team's offensive snaps and caught two of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Packers.
While DeValve and rookie tight end David Njoku usually split playing time, the former was actually out-snapped by blocking tight end Randall Telfer, as well. This could've been due to the game script and playcalling by coach Hue Jackson, but this is definitely something to keep an eye on going forward. The 24-year-old tight end has 28 receptions for 351 yards and a touchdown in his second year out of Princeton.
More News
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...