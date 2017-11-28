DeValve played 24 of 70 offensive snaps (34 percent) and finished with two catches on two targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.

For one of the first times this season, DeValve watched rookie tight end David Njoku get the majority of the offensive snaps while also catching a career-high four passes. Though DeValve has been more productive throughout the campaign, the winless Browns may want to start figuring out who they have in Njoku, and increased playing time could be on the horizon for the 21-year-old. DeValve should still see the field, but opportunities to add to his 24 receptions may begin to decrease as the season winds down.