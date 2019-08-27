DeValve is fighting for a spot on Cleveland's 53-man roster, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

DeValve missed a significant amount of training camp due to a concussion, and is battling for a depth spot at tight end behind No. 1 option David Njoku. His performance during Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions could make or break his chances of sticking to the 53-man roster.

