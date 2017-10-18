DeValve (shoulder) wasn't included on the Browns' injury report following Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

DeValve reportedly received treatment on his shoulder following Sunday's loss to the Texans, but after two full days off to recover from the issue, the Browns aren't concerned about his availability heading into the Week 7 matchup with the Titans. Though he hasn't started a game this season, DeValve has managed to turn in more fantasy value than multiple starters around the league due to his standing as a safety valve for young quarterbacks DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan. He's reeled in 14 of 25 targets for 167 yards and a touchdown in six contests.