Browns' Seth DeValve: One target in finale
DeValve, who didn't record a reception on one target in Cleveland's Week 17 loss to the Steelers, ends 2017 with 33 catches for 395 yards and a touchdown.
It was a breakout year of sorts for the second-year tight end, as he was much more involved in the offensive game plan than he was during his rookie campaign. Though he shared time with David Njoku, DeValve's 33 receptions were second most on the team, as were his 395 receiving yards. With Njoku expected to be more of a centerpiece in Hue Jackson's offense in 2018, DeValve's production may tail off a bit, so continue to stay away from him in the majority of fantasy formats.
