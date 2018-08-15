Browns' Seth DeValve: Out of practice again
DeValve (quad) isn't practicing Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
DeValve has missed the majority of training camp while nursing a thigh/quad injury, though he did return to practice Sunday after missing the Browns' preseason opener in New York. His continued absence improves David Njoku's chances of starting the season with a large workload, and Njoku boosted his own prospects with a pair of touchdowns against the Giants last week.
