DeValve (quad) isn't practicing Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

DeValve has missed the majority of training camp while nursing a thigh/quad injury, though he did return to practice Sunday after missing the Browns' preseason opener in New York. His continued absence improves David Njoku's chances of starting the season with a large workload, and Njoku boosted his own prospects with a pair of touchdowns against the Giants last week.

