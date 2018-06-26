DeValve, David Njoku and Darren Fells will all be in the mix for playing time at tight end, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official website reports.

DeValve finished second on the team last season in catches (33) and receiving yards (395), but Njoku had a 4-1 advantage in touchdowns and a 60-57 edge in targets. The 2017 first-round pick is poised to take on a larger share of the receiving work in his second pro campaign, and Fells was brought in this offseason to provide a veteran in-line blocking presence. DeValve still figures to have a roster spot, but it's hard to see how he won't be the odd man out in terms of earning consistent snaps.