DeValve (hip) is listed as active Sunday against the Packers.

DeValve came up with a minor hip injury during Thursday's practice, but the ailment wasn't expected to hold him out of the Week 14 contest. He's been splitting snaps and targets with rookie David Njoku for the majority of the season, though Njoku has been a bit more active in the passing game of late.

