Browns' Seth DeValve: Practices with first-team offense
DeValve garnered first-team reps during Monday's practice, according to the Browns' official site.
Even though the Browns selected tight end David Njoku in the first round of 2017 draft, many in Cleveland's camp believe DeValve is primed for a breakout campaign. The second-year pro caught just 10 passes a season ago but has already impressed during the first few days of training camp, earning some reps with the first-team offense. He'll continue to compete with Njoku for the starting job, although he looks to have an early leg up.
