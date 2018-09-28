Browns' Seth DeValve: Questionable for Week 4
DeValve (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Oakland, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
DeValve has missed the last two games with the hamstring injury and was a limited participant at practice this week. Orson Charles would again serve as the No. 3 tight end should DeValve be unable to suit up Sunday.
