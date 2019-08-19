DeValve (concussion) returned to practice Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

DeValve suffered the concussion early in training camp but his return to the practice field indicates he's cleared the concussion protocol after being sidelined for a couple weeks. The 26-year-old is battling Demetrius Harris for the No. 2 tight end job behind David Njoku (knee).

