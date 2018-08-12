DeValve (quad) returned to the practice field Sunday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

DeValve sat out Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants, but was seemingly healthy enough to participate in Sunday's practice. Because he's missed over a week of practice time, the Browns may want to bring DeValve along slowly, though if he continues to practice without any set backs, expect him to be ready for Friday's contest versus the Bills.

