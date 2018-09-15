Browns' Seth DeValve: Ruled out for Week 2
DeValve (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.
DeValve managed to fully participate in practice Friday, but will nonetheless sit out Sunday's matchup. Lingering leg issues have bothered the depth tight end since late July. Whenever DeValve is able to get healthy he'll serve a depth role behind David Njoku and Darren Fells.
