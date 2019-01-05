DeValve ended the 2018 season with five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

With David Njoku firmly implanted as the team's go-to tight end, DeValve's involvement in the offense dwindled, going from 33 receptions in 2017 to just five in 2018. The third-year tight end has another year on his contract before becoming a free agent in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories