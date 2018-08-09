Browns' Seth DeValve: Sitting out preseason opener
DeValve (quad) will not play in Thursday's preseason opener, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
DeValve has been battling a quad injury nearly all of training camp, so his absence from Thursday's playing roster shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Look for his return to game action to be preceded by his presence in practice.
