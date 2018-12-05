Browns' Seth DeValve: Snatches pass in loss
DeValve caught one of his two targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 29-13 loss to Houston.
Sunday's dud against the Texans aside, Cleveland's offense had been rounding into form following the firing of Hue Jackson. DeValve, however, has not been in on the action too much, Sunday featuring his first catch since Week 8. He might not get enough targets to make it worth while, but Cleveland does draw a Carolina squad Sunday that has struggled against the pass this season and just shook up its defensive coaching staff.
