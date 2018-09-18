DeValve (hamstring) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

DeValve was sidelined during Week 2's game, and has yet to participate in practice this week. It's unlikley that DeValve will play against the Jets on Thursday, so Orson Charles should serve as Cleveland's No. 3 tight end behind David Njoku and Darren Fells.

