Browns' Seth DeValve: Sustains shoulder injury in Week 6
DeValve, who brought in two of three targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans, received treatment for a shoulder injury after the game, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The second-year tight end also had the bandaged shoulder wrapped in ice in the post-game locker room as per Cabot, likely sending him into Week 7 prep with a questionable designation. DeValve has logged at least a pair of receptions in five of six contests this season, but he hadn't gotten into the end zone until bringing in a three-yard scoring grab with 46 seconds remaining on Sunday.
