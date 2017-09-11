DeValve secured four of his five targets for 42 yards against the Steelers on Sunday.

Though listed on the depth chart as the team's backup tight end, DeValve led Randall Telfer and rookie David Njoku in snaps with 31 and finished second only to Corey Coleman in both targets and receiving yards versus the Steelers. According to Mike Clay of ESPN.com, DeValve also ran six more routes than Njoku, making it clear that the second-year pro is Cleveland's top pass-catching tight end to begin the season. His role may change as Njoku gets more acclimated with the NFL, but DeValve may end up being a sneaky good play in deep PPR leagues.