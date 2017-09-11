Browns' Seth DeValve: Targeted five times Sunday
DeValve secured four of his five targets for 42 yards against the Steelers on Sunday.
Though listed on the depth chart as the team's backup tight end, DeValve led Randall Telfer and rookie David Njoku in snaps with 31 and finished second only to Corey Coleman in both targets and receiving yards versus the Steelers. According to Mike Clay of ESPN.com, DeValve also ran six more routes than Njoku, making it clear that the second-year pro is Cleveland's top pass-catching tight end to begin the season. His role may change as Njoku gets more acclimated with the NFL, but DeValve may end up being a sneaky good play in deep PPR leagues.
More News
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Strong performance Saturday•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Two catches Monday•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Listed as No. 2 tight end•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Practices with first-team offense•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Expected to break out in 2017•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Finds pay dirt during season finale•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...