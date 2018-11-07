DeValve was unable to convert his only target into a catch during Sunday's 37-21 loss to Kansas City.

DeValve was coming off of a two-catch game against Pittsburgh in which he scored his first touchdown of the season. He wasn't able to carry that momentum against the Chiefs. David Njoku is the clear option for the Browns, but -- without much depth at receiver and a longtime tight-ends coach now calling plays -- keep an eye on DeValve as a potential red-zone target, especially Sunday against a weak Atlanta pass defense.