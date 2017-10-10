DeValve hauled in three of four targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets.

Though fellow tight end David Njoku scored his third touchdown of the season on Sunday, it's still worth mentioning that DeShone Kizer targeted DeValve in the red zone, even though the two were unable to connect as the pass was picked off. DeValve now has five red zone targets in 2017, but continues to lose out on opportunities due to Njoku's emergence.