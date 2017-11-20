Browns' Seth DeValve: Three targets versus Jacksonville
DeValve finished with one catch on three targets for five yards during Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Coming off his best game of the season in Week 10, DeValve failed to keep the momentum going against the Jaguars. Granted, quarterback DeShone Kizer struggled throughout the contest, completing just 16 total passes, so not much of DeValve's lackluster performance should be blamed on him. Plus, he was on the field for 12 more plays than his David Njoku, and it has become abundantly clear that coach Hue Jackson favors DeValve over the rookie.
