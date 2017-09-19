DeValve secured two receptions (four targets) for 61 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens.

Most of DeValve's yards came when Kevin Hogan found him wide open down the right side for a 49-yard gain in the second quarter on a drive that eventually resulted in Cleveland's only touchdown of the day. Unlike in Week 1, however, DeValve saw fewer snaps than rookie David Njoku, although the two finished with the same number of targets. The Princeton product has accumulated six receptions on nine targets for 103 yards during the first two weeks, which is just 24 yards short of his 2016 total. He's fourth on the team in targets and could see more with Corey Coleman (hand) out indefinitely.