Browns' Seth DeValve: Two catches in loss
DeValve brought in two of three targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers.
Rookie tight end David Njoku stole the show with his fourth touchdown catch of the season, but DeValve still played over 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps and finished third on the team in receiving yards. The second-year pro out of Princeton has taken a big leap forward in 2017 with 26 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown.
