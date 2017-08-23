DeValve hauled in two of three targets for two yards during Monday's preseason contest with the Giants.

DeValve remains listed as the team's No. 2 tight end behind Randall Telfer after back-to-back quiet preseason performances. The Browns figure to use a lot of two-tight end sets to help protect DeShone Kizer, so opportunities to catch the ball may still be there for the second-year pro out of Princeton. But rookie David Njoku is expected to play a key role as well, and that will leave with DeValve or Telfer as the odd-man out.