Browns' Seth DeValve: Two catches Monday
DeValve hauled in two of three targets for two yards during Monday's preseason contest with the Giants.
DeValve remains listed as the team's No. 2 tight end behind Randall Telfer after back-to-back quiet preseason performances. The Browns figure to use a lot of two-tight end sets to help protect DeShone Kizer, so opportunities to catch the ball may still be there for the second-year pro out of Princeton. But rookie David Njoku is expected to play a key role as well, and that will leave with DeValve or Telfer as the odd-man out.
More News
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Listed as No. 2 tight end•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Practices with first-team offense•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Expected to break out in 2017•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Finds pay dirt during season finale•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Two targets Sunday•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Career-high three catches Sunday•
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...