DeValve was sidelined for Saturday's preseason game against the Colts due to a concussion.

DeValve had been in the concussion protocol since July 31, so his absence confirms he has yet to receive medical clearance to return. The Princeton product will hope to get healthy for the final two preseason games, considering he's battling with Demetrius Harris for snaps behind starter David Njoku (knee).

