DeValve (hamstring) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

DeValve's lack of availability comes as no surprise, given that he has not participated in practice this week. With the third-year veteran sidelined, Orson Charles will serve as Cleveland's emergency No. 3 tight end. DeValve will work to get healthy ahead of Week 4.

