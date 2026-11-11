Sanders will return to a backup role for Sunday's game against the Texans after the Browns announced Wednesday that Deshaun Watson (concussion) will draw the Week 10 start, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.

Watson led the Browns to a 5-3 record over their first eight games before developing concussion symptoms and being placed in the NFL's five-step protocol last week. Though Watson cleared protocol last Saturday, his lack of on-field reps during the week prompted the Browns to keep him inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Saints. Sanders stepped in under center and overcame a slow start to finish with 297 passing yards, 28 rushing yards, two passing touchdowns and no turnovers in a 23-22 overtime loss, with his performance drawing praise from head coach Todd Monken. Though the Browns will go back to a healthy Watson for Week 10, Sanders' strong outing in New Orleans could put Watson on shakier ground atop the depth chart.