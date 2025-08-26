Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Dillon Gabriel will work as the top backup to Joe Flacco to begin the regular season, leaving Sanders in the No. 3 role, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Sanders wasn't able to beat out Gabriel for the No. 2 role to begin the regular season, but it's still conceivable that both rookie signal-callers get a chance to line up under center at some point during the 2025 campaign. Cleveland traded Pickett (hamstring) to the Raiders on Monday and cut Tyler Huntley on Sunday, leaving Sanders and Gabriel without further competition as depth options.