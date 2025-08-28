Coach Kevin Stefanski noted Thursday that Sanders is in line to be the Browns' emergency third QB on games days, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

While the Browns have added Bailey Zappe to their practice squad, the plan remains for Sanders to be the team's No. 3 QB out of the gate this season. With Kenny Pickett now with the Raiders, Dillon Gabriel will open up the campaign as Joe Flacco's top backup.