Following the Browns' trade of Joe Flacco to the Bengals on Tuesday, Sanders will be Cleveland's QB2 behind Dillon Gabriel, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

After starting the summer with four quarterbacks, the rebuilding Browns are down to a pair of rookies in Gabriel and Sanders on the active roster after shipping off Kenny Pickett and Flacco in trades. While Gabriel got the start in Week 5 against the Vikings, Sanders is expected to play at some points during the 2025 campaign once the coaching staff deems him ready, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported over the weekend.