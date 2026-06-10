Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Continues to share first-team reps

Sanders and Deshaun Watson are slated to continue splitting first-team QB reps during the Browns' current mandatory minicamp, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sanders took first-team reps Tuesday, while Watson will Wednesday. The two are then in line to split those reps Thursday. The report indicates that coach Todd Monken had hoped to have a more established QB pecking order by now, but he acknowledged Tuesday that he's unlikely to name a starter by the end of the minicamp, which concludes Thursday. Cabot suggests that early on in the competition Watson appeared to have the advantage, but now notes that that Sanders has "made it a game." Per Monken, "they both played well enough to earn out the right to compete to start," and as a result this is a job battle that figures to carry into training camp.