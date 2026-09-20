The Browns plan to re-evaluate their quarterback situation following Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, with Sanders being next in line to start if Cleveland elects to bench starter Deshaun Watson, Ian Rapoport of ESPN reports.

After winning the battle for the starting job during the preseason, Watson will direct the offense for a second straight game to begin the regular season, but he heads into Sunday's contest with limited job security. In the Browns' 34-10 season-opening blowout loss to the Jaguars, Watson struggled to move the ball throughout the afternoon, completing 16 of 22 attempts for 205 yards and an interception while throwing his lone touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. If Watson bounces back with a strong performance against Tampa Bay, he'll likely retain the starting job heading into the Browns' home opener Week 3 versus the Panthers, but another poor showing could set up Sanders to take over as the team's top quarterback.