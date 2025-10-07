Sanders could be in line to serve as the direct backup to starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel beginning with Sunday's game in Pittsburgh after the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Bengals on Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

After starting the summer with four quarterbacks, the rebuilding Browns are down to a pair of rookies in Gabriel and Sanders on the active roster after shipping off Kenny Pickett and Flacco in trades. Sanders has been inactive as the Browns' emergency No. 3 quarterback through the first five weeks, but unless the team elects to promote Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to serve as Gabriel's top understudy, Sanders should be in line for the top backup role in Week 6. Though the Browns are expected to proceed with Gabriel as their starter for the foreseeable future, Sanders is expected to play at some point during the 2025 campaign once the coaching staff deems him ready, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.