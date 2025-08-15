The Browns are cautiously optimistic that Sanders (oblique) could return to practice next week and play in the team's preseason finale, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Sanders, who the Browns are calling day-to-day, won't play Saturday against the Eagles, but the 2025 fifth-rounder could be available Aug. 23 against the Rams. For now, veteran QB Joe Flacco is the front-runner to draw the Week 1 start for Cleveland, but Sanders, Kenny Pickett (hamstring) and Dillon Gabriel (hamstring) will all have a chance to compete for depth chart slotting once they are healthy.