The Browns are open to keeping Sanders as the starting quarterback for the rest of the 2025 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sanders made his first NFL start in Week 12 against the Raiders, when he completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He drew the start for that game after Dillon Gabriel was placed in the league's concussion protocol follow Cleveland's Week 11 loss to Baltimore. Sanders will start Sunday against the 49ers despite Gabriel clearing the league's concussion protocol, and it appears the former is in line to start for the Browns for the rest of the year.