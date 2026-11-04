Sanders could be needed to start Sunday's game at New Orleans after Deshaun Watson was placed in concussion protocol when he experienced symptoms Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

During this past Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Steelers, Watson briefly departed the game in the first quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Jaquan Brisker. Sanders checked in and completed both of his pass attempts for two yards across four total plays before Watson was cleared to return for the Browns' next possession. However, with the concussion symptoms surfacing a day later, Watson's availability for Week 9 is now in jeopardy. Watson will still have time to clear the five-step protocol ahead of Sunday, but expect Sanders to at least get some reps in with the first-team offense Wednesday during the team's first practice of the week.