Sanders (oblique) is considered day-to-day due to an oblique strain suffered during Wednesday's practice and is not expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Sanders won't practice Thursday, and while it appears he won't be available Saturday versus Philadelphia, he could still have a chance to gain clearance in time for Cleveland's preseason finale against the Rams on Saturday, Aug. 23. With the 2025 fifth-rounder and veteran Kenny Pickett (hamstring) both trending in the wrong direction due to injury, and veteran Joe Flacco expected to rest, rookie third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel could get a chance to start and handle expanded reps during Saturday's exhibition matchup.