Sanders did not participate in team drills during Saturday's training camp practice due to arm soreness, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

With Sanders and Kenny Pickett (hamstring) both sidelined, it was Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel who split reps during team drills. Sanders was spotted in sprinting drills with teammates at the end of Saturday's practice, and with the Browns off Sunday, the rookie fourth-rounder could be back on the field for Monday's session.