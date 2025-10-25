Sanders is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots due to back tightness.

Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Sanders' back tightened up following the Browns' Week 8 prep, which will prompt the elevation of Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the active roster. Whether Sanders suits up for Sunday's game in New England will depend on how he feels following pregame warmups, so his official status for Week 8 may not be officially known until the Browns announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Sanders is inactive, Zappe would serve as the Browns' backup quarterback behind Dillon Gabriel.