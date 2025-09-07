default-cbs-image
Sanders (coach's decision) is inactive but designated as the emergency third quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

This move comes as little surprise, as coach Kevin Stefanski made clear that Sanders would begin the season third on the quarterback depth chart. Dillon Gabriel will serve as Joe Flacco's backup in Week 1.

